Turtles come to the rescue of a brother in distress, unlike many humans would.
Posted: May 11, 2022
5 thoughts on “Kindred spirits to Trenchers”
“A Spartan’s true strength is the warrior next to him.”
— Spartan King Leonidas
.
So true Galen.
Wow! Lol Those are some awesome turtles.
Cowabunga!
There were six turtles at the edge of the stock dam today.
When I got close they all jumped in the water.
Their little heads poked out of the water watching. 🙂
I feel yer love, Hal. I moved and there was a dilapidated in-ground pool. Turning it into a pond. Has a 6″ snapping turtle in it and look for him daily. Frogs, salamanders, newts and toads abundant and I love it. Never been simpler but striving to be even simpler. Hoping to add fish and such for food source in the future.