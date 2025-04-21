Klaus Schwab Steps Down From WEF Board Amid Globalist Retreat

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

On the same day Pope Francis—known for his inclusive beliefs—passed away, another globalist fell: Klaus Schwab, the architect of the World Economic Forum’s dystopian agenda, announced he was stepping down from the WEF board. It marks the end of an era for Schwab, who championed radical wokeness, bug eating, mass vaccination campaigns, population control, and climate de-growth policies through what often resembled digital communism—social credit scores, central bank digital currencies, and many more China-like policies. Meanwhile, cultural shifts across the Americas signal a rising movement toward traditional values, sending the WEF’s ideological woke grip on governments, non-government organizations, corporations, the church, and society into disarray.

“Following my recent announcement, and as I enter my 88th year, I have decided to step down from the position of Chair and as a member of the Board of Trustees, with immediate effect,” Schwab wrote in a statement.

Schwab stepped down as executive chairman one year ago (read: here), with former Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende taking over daily operations. WEF said Vice Chairman Peter Brabeck-Letmathe was appointed board chairman in the interim and that a search committee for replacement had been appointed.

WEF stated:

“At a time when the world is undergoing rapid transformation, the need for inclusive dialogue to navigate complexity and shape the future has never been more critical. The Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum underlines the importance of remaining steadfast in its mission and values as a facilitator of progress. Building on its trusted role, the Forum will continue to bring together leaders from all sectors and regions to exchange insights and foster collaboration.”

Might recognize some of the WEF’s board members…

Schwab’s resignation also comes three months after President Trump told globalist CEOs at the WEF’s 2025 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, “America is back.” It also follows Trump and Elon Musk’s DOGE initiative, which nuked USAID programs that funneled billions of taxpayer dollars into corrupt NGOs.

Last month, Eric Weinstein made some very interesting comments at ARC 2025, indicating:

The post-World War II order has fallen. JD Vance has announced this – I personally think it’s very important that the US treat its friends in Europe very very well and it should be done in a fashion that lets people know that the US will be there for the long haul. I am sure that that is in the cards, but we have to realize that we are waking up from a very long period of time which I’ve called the “Great Nap”...

Did Trump’s MAGA derail Schwab’s ‘Great Reset’ plans?

Looks like it. But globalists will rebrand. So stay tuned.