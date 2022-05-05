Kremlin: Israeli mercenaries fighting for Ukraine against Russia

Moscow says Israeli mercenaries have been fighting alongside Ukraine’s troops against Russian forces over the past few months of conflict.
Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik radio in an interview on Wednesday that the militant Israelis were active on the field alongside the far-right Azov Regiment, which has been operating under the command of Ukraine’s military since 2014.
“Israeli mercenaries are practically shoulder-to-shoulder with Azov militants in Ukraine.”
Azov rose to prominence in 2014, when its far-right activists took up arms to fight pro-Russia separatists in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. Its members are now part of the Ukrainian forces in the port city of Mariupol, holed up inside the Azovstal steel plant, against which Russian forces launched a major attack on Tuesday.
Russia views the Azov members as “fascists” and “Nazis.”
On May 1, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Adolf Hitler had “Jewish blood.” That fueled the already burning fire of war. The top Russian diplomat, speaking to Italian outlet Mediaset’s Rete 4 channel, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “puts forward an argument of what kind of Nazism can they have if he himself is Jewish.”
On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the “Jewish origins of the president (Zelensky) is not a guarantee of protection against rampant neo-Nazism in the country.”
The Israeli regime summoned Russia’s ambassador for “clarifications” on Monday.
In April, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine. Moscow hit back, accusing Israel of using Ukraine to “distract” global attention from its aggression against the Palestinians.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the operation in Ukraine on February 24. The conflict has provoked a unanimous response from Western countries, which have imposed a long list of sanctions on Moscow. Russia says it will halt the operation instantly if Kiev meets Moscow’s list of demands, including never applying to join NATO.
Israel has expressed solidarity with Ukraine but unlike its Western allies, it has refrained from enforcing formal sanctions on Russia.
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2022/05/04/681513/Russia-Zakharova-Ukraine-Israeli-mercs
2 thoughts on “Kremlin: Israeli mercenaries fighting for Ukraine against Russia”
Does anyone with half a brain need any more proof that (regardless of whether Hitler’s ancestry was Jewish or not) the Rothschilds and other Talmudic (Christ-hating) Jewry helped set up the Zionist state of Israel by “holocausting” Jews using the Nazis (more proof: in Shirer’s “Rise and Fall of the Third Reich, its chapter on Hitler’s invasion of Austria, states that Hitler didn’t have Vienna taken over UNTIL the Rothschilds left Vienna!), and of course funded both sides of WW2, and that (map-wise) the Khazar Empire (which converted to Talmudic Judaism in the 700s…Ashkenazi Jews) extended into most of Ukraine with Kiev on its western border…and which some in Israel today believe Ukraine ought to be another “ancestral home” of Jews… Of course Israeli mercs are gonna aid the neo-Nazis! The same neo-Nazis that supposedly crucified (video…sorry don’t have the link) Christians in Mariupol in April, around Easter of course….
today, neo-Nazis
yesterday, Bolsheviks
DL, ya need to get your butt back in the classroom …open your own school