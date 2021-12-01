Kyle Rittenhouse says he is destroying AR-15 used in Kenosha shootings

NBC News

Kyle Rittenhouse said he will “destroy” the AR-15-style weapon he used in the fatal shooting of two people last year at a racial injustice protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

During an appearance on the conservative podcast “The Charlie Kirk Show,” Rittenhouse said Tuesday that the gun was being “destroyed right now.”

“We don’t want anything to do with that,” he said.

The 18-year-old was acquitted on five felony charges related to his actions on Aug. 25, 2020, during a protest over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white Kenosha police officer.

Rittenhouse was charged with reckless homicide in the slaying of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and intentional homicide in the death of Anthony Huber, 26.

He also faced a charge of attempted intentional homicide for severely wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, a 27-year-old paramedic from suburban Milwaukee who was there that night volunteering his medical services, and two counts of recklessly endangering safety.

The rest is here: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/kyle-rittenhouse-says-destroying-ar-15-used-kenosha-protest-rcna7204