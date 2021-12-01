Kyle Rittenhouse said he will “destroy” the AR-15-style weapon he used in the fatal shooting of two people last year at a racial injustice protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
During an appearance on the conservative podcast “The Charlie Kirk Show,” Rittenhouse said Tuesday that the gun was being “destroyed right now.”
“We don’t want anything to do with that,” he said.
The 18-year-old was acquitted on five felony charges related to his actions on Aug. 25, 2020, during a protest over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white Kenosha police officer.
Rittenhouse was charged with reckless homicide in the slaying of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and intentional homicide in the death of Anthony Huber, 26.
He also faced a charge of attempted intentional homicide for severely wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, a 27-year-old paramedic from suburban Milwaukee who was there that night volunteering his medical services, and two counts of recklessly endangering safety.
The rest is here: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/kyle-rittenhouse-says-destroying-ar-15-used-kenosha-protest-rcna7204
4 thoughts on “Kyle Rittenhouse says he is destroying AR-15 used in Kenosha shootings”
Hey Kyle, why not just stow it right in there with The Liberty Bell?
I thought it was a psyops before and I definitely do now.
Very interesting hour. Agendas abound, as do fun-raisers. And we find out that Kyle is now an aspiring lawyer. And justice for all!! NOT!!!!
Posebiec and Kirk have agent vibes, and there’s Kyle in there rubbing elbows. Will he have dinner with Trump and Melania tonight?
And what’s that Posobiec says just past the 32 minute mark? “Our government should be the one that’s actually protecting people.” Sure Jack, just sit back and maybe Chase Manhattan, IBM, or Verizon will protect you.
If Kyle and friends really have their sights on Justice, they better get on the road to The Bill of Rights. All other highways are lined with tyrants waiting to block your way and steal what you have, likely kill you.
Pyle of steaming dung