Larry Ellison’s Son Buys The Free Press, Installs Bari Weiss as CBS News Editor-in-Chief

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israel First billionaire Larry Ellison’s son, David Ellison, is officially buying The Free Press and has already installed self-described “Zionist fanatic” Bari Weiss as the editor-in-chief of CBS News.

From The New York Times, “Paramount Buys The Free Press, Ushering in a New Era at CBS News”:

Paramount said on Monday that it was buying The Free Press, a digital news site founded as an alternative to traditional news organizations, and appointing its co-founder, Bari Weiss, as the editor in chief of CBS News. The purchase price was roughly $150 million in cash and Paramount stock, according to two people familiar with the terms who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The total amount will be paid out over time, and it may fluctuate depending on the price of Paramount’s stock. The deal ushers in a new era for CBS News, the storied home of Edward R. Murrow and Walter Cronkite, which has new corporate leadership at Paramount. Ms. Weiss, 41, has never run a TV network, and in her role will have influence over hundreds of producers, anchors and reporters around the world. She will report to David Ellison, Paramount’s chief executive, and work alongside Tom Cibrowski, the president of CBS News. “We are thrilled to welcome Bari and The Free Press to Paramount and CBS News,” Mr. Ellison said in a statement. “Bari is a proven champion of independent, principled journalism, and I am confident her entrepreneurial drive and editorial vision will invigorate CBS News.”

This is what Weiss considers “journalism.”

Despite having no talent or ability, she’s loyal to the Zionist project, and that’s all that matters.

Drop Site released a bombshell article last week showing how Larry Ellison had worked in secret together with Israel’s Ambassador to vet Marco Rubio on his fealty to Israel.

Ellison, a major donor to the IDF who is close personal friends with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is taking over TikTok and has his nepo baby son David taking over Paramount and CBS News.

Paramount+ already has a new propaganda show about October 7th ready for release tomorrow on October 7th.

Responsible Statecraft reported last week that Oracle employees who raise questions about the company leadership’s “unquestioning public support for Israel” are being “referred to internal mental health resources.”

Responsible Statecraft also reported that Oracle CEO Safra Catz said a leaked email to former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak that she’s working through the media to embed “love and respect for Israel in the American culture.”

“We have all been horrified by the growth of the BDS movement in college campuses and have concluded that we have to fight this battle before the kids even get to college,” Catz wrote to Barak. “We believe that we have to embed the love and respect for Israel in the American culture. That means getting the message to the American people in a way they can consume it.”

The Israel Lobby is going to be working through CBS News, TikTok and Paramount to advance the same aims.

This is just one of many moves in a Zionist information war against the American people.

As I reported on Saturday, the Israeli government is even going so far as to pay an American firm millions of dollars to brainwash Americans by hooking them up to VR headsets for the “October 7th Experience.”