Lawmaker: Joe Biden Reallocated $2 Billion in COVID Testing Funds to House Illegals at the Border

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Ignored by the liberal media. New Yorkers are waiting in endless lines for hours in the cold to get their test kits so they can go back to work, school or visit family because Joe Biden took the Covid relief money and sent it to house unvaccinated untested illegals at the border.

They do this because they hate you — and because New Yorkers are dupes.

Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) broke this report earlier today on FOX News.

Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO): He reallocated $2 billion of money that should have gone towards COVID testing but instead sent it to house illegals at the border.

Wow.

