Liberal Zionists Speak Out Against ‘Netanyahu’ as Ethnic Cleansing of Gaza Accelerates

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Liberal Zionists are taking steps to distance themselves from Israel’s starvation campaign in Gaza by trying to blame Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for all the wrongs being committed — even though his ethnic cleansing plan enjoys widespread public support in Israel.

Fanatical Zionist Bari Weiss last week highlighted the “growing hunger crisis in Gaza.”

Jon Stewart on Monday interviewed Peter Beinart and argued that Netanyahu was “putting the likelihood of a surviving Jewish state much more at risk” through his war on Gaza.

He suggested that “the people of Israel” don’t actually support Israel’s genocidal ethnic cleansing/starvation campaign.

Senate Democrats who’ve cheered on and enthusiastically funded Israel’s war for nearly two years now are suddenly calling on Trump to intervene and stop “the Netanyahu government” from starving the masses in Gaza.

This sudden pivot either signals that the war is coming to an end–so there’s no need to keep running cover for Israel–or that the extermination campaign is about to ramp up to a ten as Israel moves in to “finish the job.”

From Middle East Eye, “Nearly half of Israelis support army killing all Palestinians in Gaza, poll finds”:

An overwhelming majority of Israeli Jews support the transfer of Palestinians from Gaza, according to a poll by Pennsylvania State University. The survey, conducted in March and published by Haaretz newspaper on Thursday, found that 82 percent of Israeli Jews support the forced expulsion of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, 47 percent of Israeli Jews answered yes to the question: “Do you support the claim that the [Israeli army] in conquering an enemy city, should act in a manner similar to the way the Israelites did when they conquered Jericho under the leadership of Joshua, ie to kill all its inhabitants?” The reference is to the biblical account of the conquest of Jericho. Earlier this month, Israel launched the “Operation Gideon’s Chariots” in the besieged strip, which, according to the Israeli news outlet Ynet, is intended to advance US President Donald Trump’s plan to “clean out” Gaza.

Contrary to the “Liberal Zionist” claims that Israeli extremism is all just a product of Netanyahu, the truth is Netanyahu is a moderate by Israeli standards and the main issue Israelis have with him is that he’s not genocidal enough.