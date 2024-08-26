Macron Widely Mocked For Saying Telegram CEO’s Arrest ‘Not Politically Motivated’

Update(1235ET) : It appears President Emmanuel Macron is feeling the pressure after French authorities arrested Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov over the weekend. The prosecutor’s office has since said his detention may last until Aug.28.

Several prominent tech entrepreneurs and public figures – for example Elon Musk – have decried the move as selective persecution against a known advocate of free speech. In a rare move Macron weighed in directly on Monday, claiming it has nothing to do with his government and that Durov’s arrest and ongoing detention is not politically motivated.

Macron said Monday, “The arrest of Telegram’s president on French territory took place as part of an ongoing judicial investigation. This is in no way a political decision. It is up to the judges to decide.” Macron further condemned what he called “false information” surrounding the case.

Below: the translated list of 12 charges Durov is facing…

This judicial investigation was opened against person unnamed, on charges of:

Complicity – web-mastering an online platform in order to enable an illegal transaction in organized group, Refusal to communicate, at the request of competent authorities, information or documents necessary for carrying out and operating interceptions allowed by law, Complicity – possessing pornographic images of minors, Complicity – distributing, offering or making available pornographic images of minors, in organized group, Complicity – acquiring, transporting, possessing, offering or selling narcotic substances, Complicity – offering, selling or making available, without legitimate reason, equipment, tools, programs or data designed for or adapted to get access to and to damage the operation of an automated data processing system, Complicity – organized fraud, Criminal association with a view to committing a crime or an offense punishable by 5 or more years of imprisonment, Laundering of the proceeds derived from organized group’s offences and crimes, Providing cryptology services aiming to ensure confidentiality without certified declaration, Providing a cryptology tool not solely ensuring authentication or integrity monitoring without prior declaration, Importing a cryptology tool ensuring authentication or integrity monitoring without prior declaration.

Yet even The New York Times has pointed out that this has become a “Free Speech Flashpoint”… And others point out that that the truth is precisely the opposite of everything Macron asserted…

As for Macron’s dubious appeal to this being a simple matter of the “rule of law” prevailing…

No one believes this…

“France is deeply committed to freedom of expression…” claims Macron.

Meanwhile, some very recent history…

French judicial authorities have extended the detention of Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov following his surprise arrest at Paris’ Le Bourget airport on Saturday.

The list of charges include fraud, drug trafficking, organized crime, terrorism promotion and cyber-bullying on the popular encrypted messaging platform. “It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform,” the company has said in a fresh statement.

The 39-year old Russian-born Durov, who also holds French and UAE citizenship, is being held for “questioning”. Le Monde is reporting Monday that his detention has been extended by the investigative magistrate.

His detention “was extended beyond Sunday night by the investigating magistrate who is handling the case, according to a source close to the investigation.”

“This initial period of detention for questioning can last up to a maximum of 96 hours,” Le Monde continues. “When this phase of detention ends, the judge can then decide to free him or press charges and remand in further custody.”

So at this point the initial 48 hours was extended to the max of 96 hours, during which time the judge must charge him or release. However, in more serious cases the detention period can reportedly be extended for up to 144 hours, or six days.

Le Monde reviews further:

France’s OFMIN, an office tasked with preventing violence against minors, had issued an arrest warrant for Durov in a preliminary investigation into alleged offenses including fraud, drug trafficking, cyberbullying, organised crime and promotion of terrorism, another source said. Durov is accused of failing to take action to curb the criminal use of his platform.

Russian officials and media have been especially vocal in calling out France’s dubious case against Durov…

Absurdly, some American pundits are suggesting ‘Russian links’ and are seeking to justify Durov’s detention based on political alliances, smearing those speaking out on the obvious free speech issues: “Certain quarters…”

The reality is that Durov actually has long been seen as an enemy of Putin and has a deeply antagonistic relationship with the Kremlin.

Geopolitical analyst Arnaud Bertrand points out that “This is insane.” He goes on to explain:

Pavel Durov actually acquired French nationality in 2021 through an exceptional procedure: the so-called “eminent foreigner” process. Initiated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, it grants French nationality to “a French-speaking foreigner who contributes through their eminent action to the influence of France and the prosperity of its international economic relations”. 3 years later France arrests the guy for doing the very same “eminent actions” they’d granted him citizenship for 3 years earlier. Make it make sense.

Telegram has stated that “Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe.” The company continued: “Telegram abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act – its moderation is within industry standards.”