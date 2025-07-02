MARCO RUBIO ON IRAN: “We sanction Iran because they believe Imam Mahdi (aj) will lead a final war against the West & rule the world. This isn’t politics. It’s an apocalypse.” Iran has not invaded another country in 300 years…

MARCO RUBIO ON IRAN: "We sanction Iran because they believe Imam Mahdi (aj) will lead a final war against the West & rule the world. This isn’t politics. It’s an apocalypse."
That old chesnut! It’s the same old bullsh1t propaganda they always use for EVERY “enemy of the jews” who won’t bow down. Didn’t Hitler & the tiny country of Germany want to “take over the world” just over 80 years ago? People who swallow this repeated OBVIOUS bullsh1t truly confirm their existence in the matrix/constructed alternate reality they call “life”.
His/story keeps repeating because stupid people keep “believing”…