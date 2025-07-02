MARCO RUBIO ON IRAN: “We sanction Iran because they believe Imam Mahdi (aj) will lead a final war against the West & rule the world. This isn’t politics. It’s an apocalypse.” Iran has not invaded another country in 300 years…

