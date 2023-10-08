One thought on “Maybe this is what sparked the Palestinian attack.

  1. So called “God’s Chosen people” calling for death of another people. So benevolent.

    Do Christians really think this is what God truly wants?

    “Thou shalt not kill” ring a bell?

    They’re so brainwashed that they can’t see past those three words, “The Chosen People”.

    Zionist Jews are NOT REAL JEWS!!!

    Blinders turned on again.

    Unfrigginbelievable…..

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*