Maybe this is what sparked the Palestinian attack. 🤷🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/wKgOvxOktf
— Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) October 8, 2023
Posted: October 8, 2023
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Maybe this is what sparked the Palestinian attack. 🤷🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/wKgOvxOktf
— Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) October 8, 2023
One thought on “Maybe this is what sparked the Palestinian attack.”
So called “God’s Chosen people” calling for death of another people. So benevolent.
Do Christians really think this is what God truly wants?
“Thou shalt not kill” ring a bell?
They’re so brainwashed that they can’t see past those three words, “The Chosen People”.
Zionist Jews are NOT REAL JEWS!!!
Blinders turned on again.
Unfrigginbelievable…..