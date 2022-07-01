Posted: July 1, 2022 Categories: Videos Meet the climate activists deflating tires to stop SUV ownership Channel 4 News Jun 20, 2022 They call themselves “The Tyre Extinguishers” and say they have one aim: to make it impossible to own a 4×4 in the world’s urban areas. Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “Meet the climate activists deflating tires to stop SUV ownership”
Re: “It’s unclear whether this is a crime.”
It absolutely is a crime!! It’s tampering with and disabling other peoples’ property, and blocking peoples’ ability to travel in their own vehicle. Not to mention the disruption of their day and the interference with their responsibilities.
Funny how a reporter and camera crew were there to film this. Must be a well-orchestrated, well-funded operation. And I don’t believe their stats on who’s polluting most. Of course they didn’t mention military emissions.
Lastly, those Brits should have been ‘royally’ pissed off and then have gone about the business of finding the perps who disabled their vehicles. Peoples’ justice!! As for the reporter…accomplice!!
