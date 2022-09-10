The Daily Sceptic – by will Jones
Women suffer sexual harassment simply by being in a room with men, a leading police chief has claimed. The Telegraph has the story.
Deputy Chief Constable Maggie Blyth, the officer in charge of tackling violence against women and girls, said sexism remained a major problem within many forces as well as in wider society.
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Ms. Blyth – who was appointed to the national role in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard – said all female officers would have been subject to some form of sexual harassment during their careers.
Asked if she had been subjected to sexist behaviour while serving in the police, she replied: “I think any woman in any profession will say that they’ve experienced sexual harassment absolutely everywhere. But I’ve been massively supported in my role. I wouldn’t be doing the job I’m in if I didn’t believe in policing.”
Asked to describe what incidents she had witnessed, she said: “This is not about me, but I think sexual harassment is about sitting in rooms where you have more male officers than women. Where you’re in a male-dominated environment for any woman – that’s always challenging.”
When a senior police officer implies that men are committing a crime merely by being in the same room as a woman, you know something has gone very wrong. Were there no sensible people available for this role, who could focus on actual crimes instead of the made up ones that police are so fond of nowadays? The push to cast all men as criminals and all women as victims has gone much too far and is doing no one any favours – least of all women who are actually victims of harassment and assault, as it trivialises the offence by mixing it up with ordinary interactions between the sexes.
Worth reading in full.
5 thoughts on “Men are Guilty of Sexually Harassing Women Just by Sitting in the Same Room as Them, Says Police Chief”
Fk the control-masters, but the push is on for women to hate and resent all men, just for being a man. The so-called men who will be tolerated will be only the wusses. All others are unsafe to be around, intimidating, and dangerous. What an assault on civilization and traditional culture!! But real men will be who they are. Strong, protective, assuring the well-being of those near to them.
Side note… Still vomiting over that picture of Brad Pitt in that skirt. Abomination!!
.
No, Galen, this problem is widespread, not only among humans but it is also very prevalent in the animal kingdom.
How many mating dances and rituals have I had to endure on Animal Planet?
I know the female species is very distressed, but I guess if we are going to do anything about this and can’t separate the species, we’re just going to have to start killing them all until it stops.
It is amazing for anyone to be this adverse to nature, but like the old lady from Romania told me, the feeling of the power for the woman was incredible, right up until the iron hand came down and she found out her adversaries were not trying to make her stronger than a man they were trying to make her hate men, which she did. And as an old lady on the radio she confessed in shame and dishonor that what happened in Romania was the fault of women not realizing that just being what you were born is bound to bring the happiness that it was meant to.
The natural order is the natural order and if you go against the natural order you will get unnatural consequences, which we are seeing across the board here in the United States. The women are not only trying to wear the pants in the family, but they want to pull them clear up into their armpits, don’t want those tits showing, that isn’t masculine.
In the end result they will know the same guilt and self incrimination that the old lady from Romania did and she said it was easy for the communists, just by offering unnatural power of one person over another person, which is bound to cause resent, and where nature would bring two beings together in happiness, these unnatural acts will turn them one against the other.
To know that this history is out there and to see how fast some women jump on the chance to exercise their 911 balls is concerning.
Our Bill of Rights is natural law. Everything being thrown at us, including this women wear the pants in the family, is unnatural and will lead to hate, resentment, and war if our people fail to see it for what it is and refuse to go along with it.
Amen, Henry!! They’ve taken something so lovely and enchanting as women and morphed them into ugly machines. The soft, sweet goodness is disappearing. Little did they know the strength behind that goodness and how it compliments the man’s vision and capabilities. How very much each needs the other.
.
One thing for sure, if it fell on something live, that creature heard it.
Well said Henry! You definitely said exactly what I was thinking & what I’ve been saying to the gullible women in my family for decades. Thanks!