Men are Guilty of Sexually Harassing Women Just by Sitting in the Same Room as Them, Says Police Chief

The Daily Sceptic – by will Jones

Women suffer sexual harassment simply by being in a room with men, a leading police chief has claimed. The Telegraph has the story.

Deputy Chief Constable Maggie Blyth, the officer in charge of tackling violence against women and girls, said sexism remained a major problem within many forces as well as in wider society. Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Ms. Blyth – who was appointed to the national role in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard – said all female officers would have been subject to some form of sexual harassment during their careers. Asked if she had been subjected to sexist behaviour while serving in the police, she replied: “I think any woman in any profession will say that they’ve experienced sexual harassment absolutely everywhere. But I’ve been massively supported in my role. I wouldn’t be doing the job I’m in if I didn’t believe in policing.” Asked to describe what incidents she had witnessed, she said: “This is not about me, but I think sexual harassment is about sitting in rooms where you have more male officers than women. Where you’re in a male-dominated environment for any woman – that’s always challenging.”

When a senior police officer implies that men are committing a crime merely by being in the same room as a woman, you know something has gone very wrong. Were there no sensible people available for this role, who could focus on actual crimes instead of the made up ones that police are so fond of nowadays? The push to cast all men as criminals and all women as victims has gone much too far and is doing no one any favours – least of all women who are actually victims of harassment and assault, as it trivialises the offence by mixing it up with ordinary interactions between the sexes.

The Daily Sceptic