Midwest teachers hold conference on how to ‘subversively and quietly’ teach explicit sex ed, gender transition students without parental knowledge by Katie Daviscourt

Teachers across the midwest attended an online workshop last week in which they reportedly devised plans and traded tips on how to help trans-identifying students undergo a sex change at school without parental consent.The Daily Mail reports that 30 teachers from midwestern states attended a four-hour online workshop hosted by the Midwest and Plains Equity Assistance Center (MAP) and discussed how to help trans-identified students that have come under attack in conservative states after legislators passed new laws that take aim at gender-identity, pronouns, access to bathrooms, men competing in women’s sports, and parental rights.

The online workshop was funded by the Department of Education (DOE) and included teachers in states across the midwest that include Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, and others.

During the discussion, teachers spoke about being “subversive” to the rules and how they need to adopt their own personal “code of ethics.” In addition, other teachers explained how they can help hide a trans-identified student’s new gender and name change from their parents, Daily Mail reports.

Angel Nathan, who hosted the session on behalf of MAP, said the focus of the workshop is to review the new laws that “remedy the marginalizing effects and disrupt problematic policies.”

Kimberly Martin, the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion coordinator for Royal Oak Schools in Michigan, discussed tactics to keep child sex changes with students a secret from parents, and how her district already has these policies in place.

“We’re working with our record-keeping system so that certain screens can’t be seen by the parents … if there’s a nickname in there we’re trying to hide,” Martin told attendees, according to Daily Mail.

Another teacher bragged about indoctrinating her own students by taking them to protests and marches.

Jennifer Haglund, a counselor for Ames Community Schools in Iowa students, slammed Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) for signing legislation into law that prohibits men from competing on women’s sports teams.

Haglund said, “I know that I have my own right code of ethics, and that doesn’t always go along with the law.”

Shea Martin, a far-left progressive teacher in Ohio who uses they/them pronouns, told the group that teachers need to work “subversively and quietly sometimes to make sure that trans kids have what they need.”

“The stakes are very high for trans youth,” Martin said, who writes an “anti-racist” blog called Radical Teacher, Daily Mail reports.

Furthermore, Martin expressed the need to speak about “sexuality” with elementary-aged students, as young as five years old. She explained that teachers need to take caution in “reinforcing” that “heterosexuality is the norm,” according to the outlet.

Yesenia Jimenez-Captain, the director of educational services at Woodland School District in Lake County, Illinois, took her time to slam conservative parents and teachers that want to see parental rights policies adopted in the state.

The Midwest and Plains Equity Assistance Center (MAP) is funded by the federal government under Title IV and secured $8.5 million in funding from the Department of Education, according to Daily Mail, and its operations are across the midwest in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

More than 20 bills aimed at criminalizing child sex changes have been introduced at the beginning of the 2023 state legislative sessions. Republican state lawmakers are seeking to ban so-called gender-affirming care for youth due to the complete lack of quality evidence to support it, the invasive and irreversible nature of the interventions, and the sharply rising rates of people later wanting to go back as well as regret.

