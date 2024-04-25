‘Minor-Attracted Persons’ Advocacy NGO Lobbies to Revise DSM

By BEN BARTEE

German state goes to work transing infants

Via Reduxx (emphasis added):

“The German Parliament, or Bundestag, passed one of the world’s most far-reaching sex self-determination policies on April 12, despite protests from women’s rights campaigners. The Self-Determination Act (SBGG) establishes ‘gender identity’ as a protected characteristic and allows parents to change the sex marker on their children’s documents from birth.* Supported by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition and promoted and supported by the Socialist Democratic Party (SDP), the SBGG also creates the potential for citizens to be fined up to €10,000 (approx. $10,800 USD) for revealing a person’s given name and birth sex without their permission – an action that trans activists staunchly oppose and refer to as ‘deadnaming.’ But arguably the most troubling aspect of the law relates to a portion of the bill which permits parents to alter the recorded sex of children beginning from birth. From the age of five years old, it allows for name and sex changes if there is ‘mutual consent’ between the child and their parents. According to a description of the bill on the Bundestag’s official website, the Self-Determination Act was designed “to implement a core idea of ​​the Basic Law, the protection of gender identity, by giving people the opportunity to change their gender entry and first name without discrimination.””

In addition to Social Justice™ ideology failing to comport with any semblance of objective reality, it’s also totally lacking in internal logical coherence based on its own tenets. (Some might say the brutalization of logic is part of the point, so as to render any kind of rationality among its adherents impossible and therefore malleable blobs.)

These two things, we are expected to believe, are true at the same time:

· Children must be trusted to “trans themselves,” granted ultimate decision-making authority over their own “gender identity”

· Parents and the state are now allowed to assign children alternative genders at birth, when the baby bestowed with its new identity has no power of speech or agency whatsoever

Mapping the ‘MAPS’ plot from marginalization to normalization to protected legal status

A tangled web they weave, indeed!

Here, putting into proper perspective one nefarious NGO’s activities, is a perfect microcosm of the LGBTQ+++™ social engineering agenda in action.

Via Reduxx (emphasis added):

“The co-founder and current head of B4U-ACT, Richard Kramer, who uses a pseudonym to conceal his identity, also has a long history of pro-pedophilia lobbying and has admitted to having a sexual attraction to boys. Prior to his involvement with B4U-ACT, Kramer operated a website called the Male Homosexual Attraction to Minors Information Center, which advocates favorably for what Kramer describes as ‘feelings of sexual attraction that some men have for underage boys.’ The website notes a previous symposium addressing the issue of removing ‘gender identity disorder and the paraphilias’ from the DSM. B4U-ACT has campaigned for years to change and ultimately eliminate the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) entry on pedophilia. During a 2011 symposium titled ‘Pedophilia, Minor-Attracted Persons, and the DSM: Issues and Controversies,’ hosted by B4U-ACT, Kramer used results of anonymous surveys conducted with the participation of members of B4U-ACT in an attempt to establish that pedophilia is an innate identity that emerges in childhood… B4U-ACT also maintains a robust catalogue of networks within major Universities around the world. On its website, it lists institutions that have carried out research under its guidance or with its cooperation. Much of this research has to do with ending the stigmatization of ‘minor-attracted persons.’”

From B4U-Act’s self-description (emphasis added):

“Established in 2003, B4U-ACT is a 501(c)(3) organization run in collaboration between mental health professionals, researchers, and people who are attracted to minors. B4U-ACT helps mental health professionals and researchers learn more about attraction to minors and to consider the effects of stereotyping, stigma, and fear. That way they can be informed before they interact with people who are attracted to minors, and before they talk, write, or make public statements about minor-attracted people. We also work toward the day when minor-attracted people can find mental health professionals they can trust, so that those in need will be able to find help developing ways of coping with their situation or society’s attitudes about them, and learn to consider the effects of their actions on themselves and others before they react.”

Note the rhetorical pivot away from protecting children from predators in favor of combatting “stereotyping” and “society’s attitudes” about the pedophiles themselves.

This is how the process — undertaken concurrently in coordinated fashion in the governmental, cultural, and academic spheres — works, exactly in the same way that it works for transgenderism.

Consider that this is a technocratic, top-down social engineering process that is no way, contrary to claims to the contrary, an organic cultural evolution but rather a cultural revolution:

· De-pathologization (rewriting the clinical literature to declassify it as a disorder)

· De-stigmatization

· Normalization

· Celebration

· Mandated “tolerance” by law and enforced legal accommodations

