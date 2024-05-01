Missing emergency slide that fell off Delta flight found — washed up in front of house of lawyer whose firm is suing Boeing

Jake Bissell-Linsk



Belle Harbor is located six miles southeast of JFK International Airport.

The emergency slide was found right off Beach 129th and Beach 130th Streets on the south shore of the Rockaway Peninsula.

Bissell-Linsk said he went outside and got up close to snap pictures of the deflated, yellow slide, noting that it appeared to be intact despite being tangled in the rocks and floating in the surf.

“I didn’t want to touch it but I got close enough to get a close look at it,” Bissell-Linsk told The Post. “Our case is all about safety issues at Boeing, and this slide is literally right in front of my house.”

5 Aerial view of Rockaway Peninsula shows location where emergency slide washed up, about six miles from JFK airport. NY Post graphic

Several hours later, around 5 p.m., a crew of Delta workers arrived. They fished the chute out of the water and threw it into the back of a pickup truck, he said.

“My neighbor called the FAA hotline and they are closed on Sundays,” Bissell-Linsk said. “So he just called Delta.”

“I see this Delta truck pull up and watch them pull it out of the water,” Bissell-Linsk said. “It took them about 10 minutes.”

5 Delta workers on Sunday pulled the emergency exit slide out of the water, Jake Bissell-Linsk

The freak accident on Friday set off an emergency alarm around 8:30 a.m. aboard Delta Flight 520, which had departed the Queens airport an hour earlier for Los Angeles.

“Delta Air Lines Flight 520 returned safely to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York around 8:35 a.m. local time on Friday, April 26, after the crew reported a vibration,” the Federal Aviation Administration told The Post on Monday.

“The FAA is investigating. Please contact the carrier for more information.”

“Delta confirms retrieval of the emergency exit slide. As indicated on Friday, we will fully cooperate with all relevant investigations,” a Delta spokesman told The Post Monday afternoon.

5 Jake Bissell-Linsk, whose firm is suing Boeing over safety issues, was shocked to see the emergency slide next to his home. Labaton Keller Sucharow

Bissell-Linsk is a partner at law firm Labaton Keller Sucharow, which sued Boeing on Jan. 30 in an Alexandria, Va. federal court alleging the company made false and misleading statements about safety following the Alaska Air door blowout.

The incident has shattered the reputation of the aerospace giant, whose CEO has since signaled he will exit later this year.

Labaton is representing those who purchased Boeing common stock between Oct. 23, 2019 when Boeing said it was laser-focused on safety and January 24, 2024, more than two weeks after Jan. 5, when a door flew off a Boeing 737 Max during the Alaska Air flight.

5 Delta flies many Boeing planes like this 767 from JFK Airport. AFP via Getty Images

Bissell-Linsk said he hopes aviation authorities are investigating why the slide fell off the plane.

“I think the slide should be handed over to whoever is investigating the incident.”

Labaton’s case has now been consolidated with other similar suits, and Labaton, which is co-lead counsel in the consolidated suit, expects to file an amended complaint within two months.

“We haven’t decided if the slide is relevant to our case,” Bissell-Linsk said.