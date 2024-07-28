Mock Jesus at Paris Olympics Played by Self-Described ‘Fat, Jewish, Queer Lesbian’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The mock Jesus in the Paris Summer Olympics opener was played by a self-described “fat, Jewish, queer lesbian” who goes by the name Barbara Butch.

From Attitude Magazine, “DJ Barbara Butch: ‘I’m a fat, Jewish, queer lesbian, and I’m really proud'”:

Growing up in a family of Jewish immigrants in Paris, Barbara’s upbringing was a traditional one.

“When you grew up in a Jewish family, you’re told when you’re a kid that you have to grow up and marry a Jewish guy and have a kid,” she explains.

Some of her family members were killed in the Holocaust, and she admits that this legacy “was a lot to take on my shoulders, even now”.

Unfortunately, anti-Semitism also formed part of Barbara’s childhood. Growing up in a “racist” neighbourhood, she would be taunted by local kids because of her family’s heritage.

She eventually found a haven in the French Jewish Scouts, which she describes as a “safe space” with “poor and rich kids”. Here, she made her initial foray into music by learning to play the guitar. She also explored her sexuality through flings with fellow female scouts.

When Barbara was 18, she came out to her family and began her first serious relationship, leaving Paris to be with her new girlfriend.