‘More Winning!’ Ben Shapiro Celebrates Trump Assembling an Israel First Cabinet

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Former Never-Trumper Ben Shapiro, who feverishly fought against Trump’s “America First” platform in 2016, is absolutely thrilled with the Israel First cabinet Trump is assembling this go around.

“Waltz for NSA. Rubio for SecState. I’ve got a fevah, and the only prescription is more winning!” Shapiro exclaimed on X.

Shapiro’s entire Twitter feed is just a compilation of tweets shilling for Israel and praising all of Trump’s terrible picks.

This tweet in particular was the most disheartening:

That’s Ben Shapiro retweeting Bill Ackman praising Elon Musk praising Trump transition co-chair Howard Lutnick for the “very productive day of work” he did appointing Israel Firsters.

The above tweet shows Shapiro retweeting fellow former Never-Trumper Erick Erickson prasing Trump’s picks as “stellar,” as well as Soros-funded “conservative” Sohrab Ahmari trying to rebrand Trump’s Israel First neocon foreign policy as “Jacksonian.”

Shapiro, who has claimed for years to oppose gay marriage in order to boost his “conservative” credentials, went on to retweet a post celebrating Trump holding a gay marriage at Mar-a-Lago.

It really can’t get any more obvious this guy’s only driving “principle” is ethnic self-interest.