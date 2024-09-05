Mother billed $30K to see 17,000 pages of sexual diversity docs at Regina Public Schools

Merle said her opposition to gender ideology in schools only fed the fire.

“I was made a target of harassment by this insane left activist group online,” Merle said. “It absolutely eviscerated any dignity that we would have as parents and as parents of kids that go to the school division.”

Merle provided screenshots of the comments to Western Standard, some posted as late as May of this year. She said complaints to Regina Public Schools fell on deaf ears.

“If a social worker negatively attacked the parents of kids in their care on the internet, would they still be a social worker? No. When teachers do it, they roll out the red f___ing carpet and they do nothing to protect the family.”

Merle was also put off by how a sexual touching incident at her children’s elementary school was handled. She said one female student took another another girl aside on the playground during school hours and reached into her pants. She said it was common knowledge among the perpetrator’s peers that she had an online older male as a “boyfriend.” According to Merle, the person groomed her for this inappropriate act.

According to Merle, the perpetrator and the victim were both transferred out of that school, only to have both of them put in the same school elsewhere. She said the parents were never advised about the sexual incident at school.

Merle’s child was put into noon-hour school discussions for a handful of friends of the victim, led by a school counsellor. Merle said her child participated in the group during two school years but the mother only found out about it incidentally when her child asked for lunch money.

Merle said she immediately demanded answers from the school principal last fall. She said the principal was new to the school and unfamiliar with the noon hour meetings, but Merle followed up with the facilitator herself.

“The counselor actually said to me, ‘Well, this is just a way for me to make extra money,” Merle recalled.

“And I said, ‘Do you think that when I pay my school supervision lunch fees, that I should know that I’m paying for a counselor to see my kid?”

The Western Standard asked Lazarou to confirm whether Merle had made a complaint. He replied, “I have forwarded it to the school division’s senior management. Please be aware that Regina Public Schools works with complainants directly and it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

Regarding the alleged playground incident and how it was handled, Lazarou replied, “It is difficult for us to answer this question without specifics, but it is our expectation that school staff respond to all student and parent concerns following division practice and procedure.”

Lazarou said it is RPS policy that a parent always be informed if their child is seeing a professional for support at school.

“Whenever there is an incident in a school community that may require counsellors, social workers or other professionals to provide general student support, families are informed either directly by telephone call or by letter,” Lazarou explained.

Merle said the incidents have undermined her trust. She is running to Subdivision 7 in Northwest Regina for school board elections November 13. She said her opponents cannot do worse to her than anything that’s already been done. she is prepared for whatever comes against her.

“An easy way to tell if you’re on the right track is if your enemies are furious,” she said.

“They cannot hurt me any worse than they’ve already hurt me, and if they come for me, I’ll know who it is this time. So game on. Let’s go.”