MSNBC reporter stands in front of a burning car with explosions going off and claims the LA riot is “relatively mellow” and has “settled into a celebratory atmosphere.” This is even more ridiculous than the infamous CNN ‘fiery but peaceful’ segment.

MSNBC reporter stands in front of a burning car with explosions going off and claims the LA riot is “relatively mellow” and has “settled into a celebratory atmosphere.” This is even more ridiculous than the infamous CNN ‘fiery but peaceful’ segment. pic.twitter.com/Gsx5CRmhk2 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) June 11, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet