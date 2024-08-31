National Suicide Watch: Irish Police Recruiting ‘Migrants’ on Pakistani Television

By ARMAGEDDON PROSE – Zerohedge

“Once they give the Pakis passports and badges, it’s all over for the Old Country, boy-o” my Irish-Catholic Midwestern grandmammy once lamented to me over her morning ritual prune juice-Jameson cocktail.

It kept her regular.

This turned out to be another of her Nostradamus moments, as the diversity fire raging in Ireland is not likely to be quenched by hordes of new deputized “migrants” that the government is for some recruiting directly from places like Pakistan.

This story is absolutely insane, such that initially I could not believe it was true. Alas, it is.

Not only does Ireland recruit police from foreign countries that are EU member states; they also recruit so-called “refugees” from anywhere in the world.

Via Garda.ie (emphasis added):

“To join applicants must: (a) be a national of a European Union Member State; or (b) be a national of a European Economic Area State, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland or the Swiss Confederation; or (c) Under the International Protection Act, 2015 and in compliance with the Admissions and Appointments Regulations 2013, as amended, be (i) a refugee or a family member of such a person in relation to whom a refugee declaration is in force and continues to be in force for the entire duration of the Garda Recruit selection and admissions process or (ii) a person granted subsidiary protection or a family member of such a person in relation to whom a subsidiary protection declaration is in force and continues to be in force for the entire duration of the Garda Recruit selection and admissions process;”

Here is a representative of the Irish Garda appealing to Pakistanis in Pakistan, on Pakistani television, to come and police Irish citizens on their home soil.

https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1828776724856967666

They’ve currently got cops from Places like India, Cameroon, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe.

Via The Irish Times (emphasis added):

“Maciej Makowski, or Matt as most Irish people call him, took an unusual route into the Garda. He had little interest in becoming a police officer when arriving in Ireland from Poland in the mid-2000s… Many other foreign nationals have followed in Makowski’s footsteps since 2007. According to a Garda spokesman, as the force marks its 100th anniversary this year, there are currently members from Belarus, Brazil, Cameroon, China, England, German, India, Iran, Italy, Lithuania, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Wales and Zimbabwe.”

Via European Commission (emphasis added):

“A new recruitment campaign for An Garda Síochána (the Irish police) has been announced, which particularly encourages applications from migrant and ethnic minority candidates. Statistics, albeit incomplete, from the last recruitment drive in 2019 suggest that 9% of applicants then were from minority backgrounds, which was a significant increase from only 2.3% in 2014. Although the number of such recruits is increasing, ethnic minority groups remain underrepresented within Irish police forces: in 2017, only 63 of 13 376 Gardaí (police officers) came from non-Irish backgrounds, according to data from the Garda Representative Association (GRA). The same data shows that there is currently no member with African or Caribbean origin. A key obstacle to increasing ethnic minority representation in the police forces in Ireland is age limit, with many of those expressing an interest in joining the forces being over the cut-off age of 35. Another obstacle is legal status: those with precarious immigration status or residing in the country on a time limited visa cannot apply. A more significant barrier, however, is the common practice by police officers of ethnic profiling – mostly of young men. These practices are straining trust in the police on the part of those young men who might otherwise be interested in applying. The Gardaí has teamed up with the Immigrant Council of Ireland to spread the word via information sessions on joining the police for people of minority backgrounds. Both in-person and online events are planned.”