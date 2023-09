NEW: 420 children crossed into the U.S. alone yesterday according to DHS.

10,280 are currently in @HHSGov ORR custody.

Week over week—The number of unaccompanied minors crossing the border is surpassing 400.

The 30-day average for children in federal custody is 377 up from 353… pic.twitter.com/6Gcrmzy9Td

— Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) August 31, 2023