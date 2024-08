NEW: Video shows dozens of young people ransack a 7-Eleven in Los Angeles Friday night. The employees stand there helplessly as the vandals overtake the store, throwing items at them, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

NEW: Video shows dozens of young people ransack a 7-Eleven in Los Angeles Friday night. The employees stand there helplessly as the vandals overtake the store, throwing items at them, causing thousands of dollars in damage. #LosAngeles #California pic.twitter.com/6gVkLDGQDK — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) August 10, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet