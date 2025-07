Nick Fuentes on Epstein cover up, Pam Bondi and Dan Bongino 🤯

“The Talmud, Epstein, Chabad Lubavitch, 9/11, H*l*caust thats stuff low IQ antisemites talk about, just shut up trust the plan and watch more videos of black people fighting at Chuck E Cheese!” pic.twitter.com/C75hfyi913

— Charging… (@RedPillSayian) July 8, 2025