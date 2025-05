⚡️🇺🇸JUST IN: Bernie Sanders stood up in the Senate and said:

“There is no doubt KHAMAS terrorists started this WAR, they killed 1200 INNOCENTS, and ISRAEL HAS THE RIGHT TO DEFEND ITSELF.”

Nineteen months into the genocide, and he’s still a lying Zionist.pic.twitter.com/dwEIGx6Dts

— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) May 8, 2025