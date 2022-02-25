There will be no broadcast of The Word From the Trenches today, we have personal business to attend to.
Posted: February 25, 2022
Categories: News
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
There will be no broadcast of The Word From the Trenches today, we have personal business to attend to.
One thought on “No Broadcast Today”
If they shut our power off or the internet. It’s been a pleasure learning from all of you. It’s good to know that their are actual Americans out there that love real freedom. BOR or death!