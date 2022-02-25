Breaking: Ukraine’s President has ordered a General Military Mobilization, calling up conscripts and reservists and banning all males aged 18-60 from leaving the country.
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) February 24, 2022
Daniil Menshikov, head of customs in Lvov, says that "men aged 18-60 will not be allowed to leave the country". "Please do not panic and do not try to cross the border on your own! Victory is ours! Glory to Ukraine!", he adds. pic.twitter.com/3qg0QRDHBT
— Russians With Attitude (@RWApodcast) February 24, 2022
2 thoughts on “Men between 18-60 barred from leaving Ukraine”
once declared , it never goes away..even if you think it has.,it hasent
Is it only the jabbed have to stay ?