Nurse activist: Healthcare workers who supported COVID-19 hospital policies should stand trial for deaths they enabled

Natural News – by Arsenio Toledo

A veteran nurse in the United Kingdom is calling for all nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers who supported the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic policies of their employers to be tried and convicted for the deaths that they enabled.

Kate Shemirani, 56, is a 36-year veteran nurse from the United Kingdom who has been called Britain’s “most dangerous woman and notorious anti-vaxxer” for her anti-vaccine activism and health freedom advocacies.

Because of her activism, Shemirani has been targeted by the British government and mainstream media. Last year, she lost her license to practice nursing over some of her COVID-19 claims. She was later targeted in lawsuits because she organized multiple anti-COVID-19 lockdown protests.

Nuremberg-style trials are coming for medical professionals

During an appearance on the “Dr. Jane Ruby Show,” Shemirani talked the people she called “Nurses That Stayed” – or the healthcare workers who blindly supported the COVID-19 protocols of the hospitals even though those policies regularly lead to the deaths of patients.

Host Dr. Jane Ruby mentioned how hospital systems all over the United States have suspended or fired employees who would not get vaccinated and have forcibly put patients on the “CDC death protocol” by giving them the toxic drug, remdesivir. (Related: Dr. Paul Marik: Hospitals are KILLING COVID-19 patients by refusing to give them life-saving medications.)

Shemirani pointed out that, in the U.K., nurses like her are accountable for their actions under a code of professional conduct.

“So, if you do nothing, you’re also accountable in a court of law and ignorance is no excuse in a court of law,” she said. Shemirani then pointed out that during the Nuremberg trials held after World War II, the excuse by Nazi doctors – that they were just following orders – was not accepted.

She said: “When those [Nazi] nurses stood on trial on their own, and they were asked why they used experimental drugs on the patients – on the prisoners – their excuses of, ‘I didn’t want to upset my boss,’ ‘I was just doing my job,’ ‘I had a family to feed at home,’ it didn’t save them from jail, from life in jail, and from being hung – and many of them did hang.”

Shemirani warned that just as during the Nuremberg trials, these kinds of excuses healthcare workers may have today for following COVID-19 protocols will not stand. “You’re going to stand trial,” she said.” Because there is always a paper trail, and if history has taught us one thing, it’s that justice will be served.”

“You know what you are doing is wrong,” she continued. Shemirani talked about how many nurses have spoken to her about how they do not believe what they are doing is right, but that they can’t refuse to do their job because otherwise, their economic situations would become precarious.

Shemirani added that many more nurses have delighted in their newfound positions of authority and the misplaced trust people have given them during the pandemic.

“You’ve abused the public, you’ve abused your patients and you’ve abused the career. Many now are terrified of nurses,” she said. “You definitely will stand trial. That’s for certain, and you’re likely going to face justice.”

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-21-healthcare-workers-face-trials-for-covid-crimes.html