NYC council members urge Kathy Hochul to temporarily suspend sanctuary laws amid terrorism and crime concerns

By Hayden Cunningham – The Postmillennial

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is reportedly facing pressure from New York City Council members to temporarily waive the city’s “sanctuary city” laws in response to growing concerns over the threats posed by migrants, particularly fears of terrorism.

Council members Robert Holden (D-Queens), Joe Borelli (R-Staten Island), and others in the “Common Sense Caucus” sent a letter on Wednesday, stating, “New York City is a prime target for terrorism, and we cannot afford to be complacent in the face of such threats.”

“The recent surge in violent crime, including incidents involving migrant gangs in Central Park and Queens parks — where they have been reported to be raping, robbing, assaulting, and even shooting at police officers — demands immediate and decisive action,” the members added, according to the New York Post.

The letter also referenced several high-profile incidents involving illegal immigrants with ties to terrorist networks. In June, Tajikistani nationals in the country illegally were revealed to have been connected to ISIS-K and were arrested in New York, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia.

Governor Hochul has the authority to temporarily suspend the city’s sanctuary status through an executive order. However, any permanent changes to the law must be approved by the New York City Council, per the New York Post.

New York City’s sanctuary city laws have been in effect since 1989, originally aimed at encouraging noncitizens who become victims of crime to reach out to law enforcement without fear of deportation. However, under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, the sanctuary status was expanded to limit the NYPD’s cooperation with federal authorities like ICE.

In the past, current Mayor Eric Adams has also called for reducing these restrictions. Adams in February proposed that that these rules be loosened so that illegal immigrants suspected of “serious” crimes be handed over to ICE to enhance the city’s safety and security.