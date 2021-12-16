NYPD Police Arrest Six Men in NYC for refusing to show VACCINE PASSPORTS at The Cheesecake Factory


Published December 15, 2021

Six men, including a decorated Army Vet, were arrested last night for failure to show a VACCINE PASSPORT and asking to be served at a SIT-IN at The Cheesecake Factory In Queens, New York.

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*