Oakland County, Michigan sheriff says gangs from South America targeting homes in high end burglaries

By Dave Bondy

According to Sheriff Bouchard, these transnational gangs are not only targeting Oakland County but communities across America.

Pontiac, Michigan – According to the Detroit News, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard has called for increased border security to counter the activities of “transnational gangs” involved in “high-end burglaries” across Oakland County and the nation.

Sheriff Bouchard highlighted the significant loss of merchandise, amounting to “hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars,” due to these criminal activities.

While specific details about arrests and incidents were not disclosed, Sheriff Bouchard emphasized that authorities are aware of specific threads related to these crimes. The sheriff described the transnational gangs as originating from South America, particularly citing countries such as Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Peru, Guatemala, Honduras, and Venezuela. He characterized their activities as organized crime at its best, emphasizing the gangs' collaborative and purposeful approach. According to Sheriff Bouchard, these transnational gangs are not only targeting Oakland County but communities across America. He expressed concern over the criminality involved, which includes violent crimes against citizens and facilitating activities such as narcotics and firearms trafficking, sex trafficking, human smuggling, and corruption. The call for tighter border security aligns with efforts to counteract these transnational criminal networks.