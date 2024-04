On the morning of 911 five Israelis were caught videotaping and DANCING & CELEBRATING when the Twin Towers were attacked killing 2,977 Americans…

These Israelis were arrested for 77 days until *ultra-zionist* Michael Chertoff head of Homeland Security released the suspected… pic.twitter.com/ZF6TcaklhV

— Pelham (@Resist_05) April 23, 2024