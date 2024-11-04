Our Food Is About To Be Poisoned With NEW “Transgenic Edible Vaccines”

By Wall Street Apes

They’re Being Funded Right Now BY TAXPAYERS, mRNA Food Vaccine FACTORIES

Kamala Harris Administration has been using US Tax Payer money to fund the development

“Mr. Chairman, I rise in support of my amendment, which states that none of the funds made available by this act may be used to fund any grant related to any transgenic edible vaccine. Does the term transgenic edible vaccine sound far-fetched? Well, it’s not. We’re funding it.

In fact, scientists from the University of California, Riverside, funded with your taxpayer dollars, have been studying whether they can turn edible plants such as lettuce and spinach into mRNA vaccine factories, thereby creating a transgenic edible vaccine.”

“One associate professor at UCR explained that, ideally a single plant would produce enough mRNA to vaccinate a single person.”

“We are testing this approach with spinach and lettuce and have long-term goals of people growing it in their own gardens. Farmers could also eventually grow entire fields of it. I don’t think this is a good idea.”

“I don’t think the American people should be funding this.”

— “These transgenic edible plant vaccines, are only used for livestock. Well, in fact, they have been used for livestock.”

“They’re also being used for people. That is the intended outcome of many of these programs that we are funding, funding with money from the USDA.”

“I think we need a safe food supply. This is about food safety. Ultimately, the people in this country need to know what’s in their food. And if we start contaminating the DNA of our food with DNA from other animals or viruses, the pollen could spread, and we don’t know what could happen.”

