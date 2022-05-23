Over 130 guns received at Sacramento Police’s ‘Gas for Guns Buyback’ event

Fox 40

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said 134 firearms were received at Saturday’s “Gas for Guns Buyback,’’ a program aimed at getting firearms off the streets.

Over 100 members of the community exchanged their guns for a $50 gas gift card per firearm. People who turned in their guns were not required to give their identities to the police.

The program required people to arrive at an area police station with the firearm unloaded and in the trunk.

