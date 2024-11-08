'Israel' dropped over 85,000 tons of bombs on Gaza
Over 85,000 tons of Israeli bombs hit Gaza since October 7, surpassing WWII levels. Environmental damage, banned weapons, and water contamination threaten generations. pic.twitter.com/maPPijkts4
— PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) November 6, 2024
One thought on “Over 85,000 tons of Israeli bombs hit Gaza since October 7, surpassing WWII levels. Environmental damage, banned weapons, and water contamination threaten generations.”
White phosphorus, and some say D.U. Some of the most horrific weaponry out there, and not just lethal to humans, but all nature. Gee, thanks Donald; you sure came through for Bibi. And thanks, Kamala. Glad you’re taking care of the climate crisis and all other poisons, especially white phosphorus and D.U.
