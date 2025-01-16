Owner of the blue bus that what discovered completely untouched parked right in the middle of the Los Angeles, Pacific Palisades fires confirms the bus was there during the fires
Again, this bus was just confirmed to be parked there during the fires
BLUE, just like Maui pic.twitter.com/91VHzeM6cJ
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 16, 2025
One thought on “Owner of the blue bus that what discovered completely untouched parked right in the middle of the Los Angeles, Pacific Palisades fires confirms the bus was there during the fires Again, this bus was just confirmed to be parked there during the fires”
There’s rumors going around that anything blue goes untouched by this DEW weapon (if one that hit the Palisades).
Some commenters who, after reviewing the Maui videos, were saying that a laser could engrave on a piece of black tape but couldn’t do anything to a blue painter’s tape due to the light spectrum of the laser. Some of the commenters think that is why things that were blue were not really touched or burnt by the fires just like this vehicle in California, while everything around it burned. It was practically immune and/or invisible to it. That’s if this was a DEW weapon like they believe happened in Maui.
See here:
Does BLUE Equal DEW? *Exclusive Never Before Seen Footage* 9 Months After the Lahaina, Maui Fire
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=yy0zISZclaE