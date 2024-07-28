Palestinians fleeing Israeli attacks shelter in Khan Yunis prison

By Middle East Monitor

Palestinians who left their homes due to the Israeli attacks on Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip were forced to take shelter in a prison, Anadolu news agency reported.

Asda Prison, where prisoners were released when Israel’s attacks on Gaza began nearly 10 months ago, has become a shelter for Palestinians in Khan Yunis, which has been under intense attack for the last four days.

Despite its insecurity and lack of basic needs, Palestinians were forced to settle in the building damaged by the attacks.

Nezire al-Rakab, one of the Palestinian women taking shelter in the prison, said they left their homes after artillery shells killed her son and two of her daughters-in-law.

“We had to take shelter in Asda Central Prison. Although it is not safe, we have no other alternative,” she said.

She said they had to take shelter in the prison to protect their children whose mothers and fathers died.

Ummu Abdullah Abu Mustafa said they took shelter in the prison even though it was not a safe place.

“This is the first time we have seen a prison. My family and I never thought we would go to prison one day. The prison is dark and not suitable for living. You feel like a real prisoner inside,” he added.

Noting that the conditions are “difficult and painful,” he said there is no water and gas in the prison.

“The war has been ongoing for 10 months, there are no more materials, everything has become very expensive,” he added.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since a 7 October, 2023 attack by Hamas.

Nearly 39,200 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 90,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on 6 May.