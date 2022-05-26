Parents frustrated with ‘unprepared’ police outside Texas massacre school debated storming the building

Daily Mail

Frantic parents of the children murdered in their Texas school screamed at law enforcement officers to enter the school and discussed storming the building to rescue their kids, harrowing footage shows, as it emerged that the gunman was only stopped when authorities obtained a key to open the classroom door.

New footage shows the chaotic crowd outside the school, as heavily-armed sheriffs and law enforcement stand guard and hold them back – in one case, seemingly wrestling a panic-stricken woman to the ground and pinning her down.

‘What are you doing? Get inside the building!’ one person can be heard screaming.

Another woman could be heard to say ‘They’re trapped inside’ as howls of pained anguish rang out in the background.

It was unclear at what time the footage was shot. It also emerged Wednesday that Customs and Border Patrol agents who rushed to the scene had to grab a key from school staff to open the door of the classroom where the bloodbath took place.

That is because they were unable to break the door down themselves.

The first 911 call was received at 11:32am on Tuesday, and the gunman was killed at 1pm – after a Border Patrol agent was given a key to the door, behind which the gunman was barricaded with the fourth grade class.

Javier Cazares, whose fourth grade daughter, Jacklyn Cazares, was killed in the attack, said he raced to the school when he heard about the shooting, arriving while police were still gathered outside the building.

Upset that police were not moving in, he raised the idea of charging into the school with several other bystanders.

‘Let’s just rush in because the cops aren’t doing anything like they are supposed to,’ he said.

‘More could have been done. They were unprepared.’

He added: ‘There was at least 40 lawmen armed to the teeth but didn’t do a darn thing until it was far too late.

‘The situation could’ve been over quick if they had better tactical training, and we as a community witnessed it firsthand.’

The rest is here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10855093/Furious-father-Texas-school-shooting-victim-slams-police-failing-stop-gunman-HOUR.html