Posted: March 24, 2022 Categories: Videos Pelosi: “I Like To Eat At 5:30…Like A Peasant” GOP War Room Mar 23, 2022 Share this:PrintGabTelegramTweet
2 thoughts on “Pelosi: “I Like To Eat At 5:30…Like A Peasant””
I got a peasant dangling in my jeans bitch just wake him up and see the king.
FK you! You condescending b*tch. You’d never know what “peasants” contributed to making your life work, let alone making it lavish. You mock those who gave you everything with their labor and sweat. Keep enjoying your throne; the peasants know it’s about to topple. B*TCH!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Good Morning, Trenchers. 🙂
.