2 thoughts on “Pelosi: “I Like To Eat At 5:30…Like A Peasant”

  2. FK you! You condescending b*tch. You’d never know what “peasants” contributed to making your life work, let alone making it lavish. You mock those who gave you everything with their labor and sweat. Keep enjoying your throne; the peasants know it’s about to topple. B*TCH!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Good Morning, Trenchers. 🙂

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*