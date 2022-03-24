2 thoughts on “Wednesday morning Ducks on the Williamson River

  1. Wow, what a show they put on. I didn’t know they could move that fast across the water. Maybe they are exercising. So beautiful, and don’t we need whatever beauty we can find. Thanks, Swifty. 🙂

    .

    Reply

  2. Cool!
    Got me a smile.
    Pulled in the field road about 11 pm last night.
    Around 30 mostly doe within 20, 30 yards.
    A handful took off, the rest just looked.
    It was great.

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*