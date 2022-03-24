Posted: March 24, 2022 Categories: Videos Wednesday morning Ducks on the Williamson River Share this:PrintGabTelegramTweet
2 thoughts on “Wednesday morning Ducks on the Williamson River”
Wow, what a show they put on. I didn’t know they could move that fast across the water. Maybe they are exercising. So beautiful, and don’t we need whatever beauty we can find. Thanks, Swifty. 🙂
.
Cool!
Got me a smile.
Pulled in the field road about 11 pm last night.
Around 30 mostly doe within 20, 30 yards.
A handful took off, the rest just looked.
It was great.