Tucker: “Every city in America has become worse over the past few years… Your concern is that Ukraine don’t have enough tanks… Where’s the concern for America in that?”
Pence: “That’s not my concern.” pic.twitter.com/u2RlmmrhtM
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 14, 2023
Posted: July 15, 2023
2 thoughts on “Pence: “That’s not my concern.””
The Academy recognizes excellence in writing.
And the Oscar goes to……………………
The team of script-writiers in Tel Aviv!!
Congratulations!!!!!!!!!!!!
.
Street interview:
https://gab.com/TheRISEofROD/posts/110714368522404715
