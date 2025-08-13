PETE BUTTIGIEG: "I think that we as Israel's strongest ally and friend, you put your arm around your friend when there's something like this going on and talk about what we're prepared to do together." pic.twitter.com/TUlFClFuh4
Friends, huh?
Does a true friend literally stab you in the back if they disagree with you on something? Does a friend only allow you to follow their ways and not yours? Does a friend commit genocide and kill babies on a daily basis? Does a friend not allow you to make fun of them or criticize them when they do wrong?
Gee…that must be some friend.
Unfrigginbelievable…..