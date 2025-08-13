Eco Loons Suggest Proliferating A Plague Of Ticks To Prevent People Eating Meat

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

Perhaps it’s a drinking or smoking game at Western Michigan University. Try to come up with the most farcical, April Fool-style Net Zero nonsense and see if we can get it published.

How about writing a paper titled ‘Beneficial Bloodsucking’ that states it is “morally obligatory” to promote a plague of the lone star tick whose bite can lead to medical problems including an allergy to red meat. Oh, and it could kill you, but more about that later. Promoting these ghastly ticks, which are already increasing in numbers in large areas of the United States, is said to: “prevent the world from becoming a significantly worse place… doesn’t violate anyone’s rights… promotes virtuous action or character”.

How stupid can academics be? These clowns are prepared to unleash a proliferation of ticks on the general population because one side effect of a bite happens to induce an allergy to red meat, notably beef, pork and lamb. What is proposed is a deliberate tick injection of the sugar molecule alpha-gal into human tissue, leading to an immune defence response causing a syndrome known as AGS. This leads to potentially fatal allergic reactions to red meat and many associated products including dairy products such as milk, cheese, yoghurt and butter. Gelatine is also a problem, so no treats for children since it is found in many favourite brands of candy. It is not just mammalian products that cause problems. Alpha-gal-like structures have been found in carrageenan, a seaweed-derived thickener used in some processed food, and in a number of medicines.

It is feasible to genetically edit the disease-carrying capacity of ticks, state the authors.

“If we are right, then today we have the obligation to research and develop the capacity to proliferate tickborne AGS and, tomorrow, carry out that proliferation,” they add.

Tickborne AGS is said by these maniacs to be a “moral bioenhancer”.

So who are these temple-of-learning thickos, these climate-bothering cretins who are promoting a widespread Net Zero fantasy to abolish the eating of meat?

Step forward Parker Crutchfield, a professor in the Department of Medical Ethics, Humanities and Law at Western Michigan University Homer Stryker MD School of Medicine. He is also an adjunct assistant professor in the university’s philosophy department. Our second bright spark is Blake Hereth and he is an assistant professor at the university’s medical ethics school. Of course, the full force of investigative journalist techniques have been employed (Grok) to assert the paper is genuine and not some bored academic’s idea of a lark. It appears to be 100% genuine and has been published in the John Wiley publication Bioethics. Just to be sure, it can be confirmed that Western Michigan University exists, although annual in-state tuition fees of $15,000 seem a little steep if this anti-human tosh is an example of the teaching on offer.

Prof Parker Crutchfield & Asst Prof Blake Hereth, Western Michigan University Homer Stryker MD School of Medicine

Alpha-Gal Syndrome is a growing concern in the United States and many other parts of the world, notably Australia. According to the Centre for Disease Control, AGS is a “serious, potentially life-threatening” tickborne allergy. The CDC suggests that between 2010 and 2022 nearly 450,000 people may have been affected. The numbers appear to have been rising due to better diagnosis and an expanding range of the lone star tick. From a southern base, the tick is moving northwards and there have been reports of bites in New York and Pennsylvania. High-risk areas are centred around the Southeast and Midwest. There is currently no vaccine or treatment available, and the usual defences against insect bites such as repellent and wearing covering clothing are suggested.

AGS can significantly impact the quality of life of sufferers. The allergic reaction can involve symptoms such as hives, itching, stomach pain, lowered blood pressure or, in severe cases, anaphylaxis. There have been deaths recorded due to AGS, primarily involving medical products containing alpha-gal such as cetuximab and heparin. Cetuximab is a cancer treatment drug used widely in oncology, while heparin is a life-saving blood anticoagulant that is a staple in emergency centres and hospitals around the world. There are reported to be at least 10 deaths attributed to alpha-gal reactions to medical products, with most fatalities due to anaphylactic shock. It appears that no deaths have been directly linked to AGS and red meat consumption, but with cases on the recent rise this could be due to unreported or misdiagnosed cases.

AGS is a serious and growing threat but manageable as a public-health issue. That is unless these Net Zero nutters at Western Michigan are allowed to set or even influence public policy.