Pew Research Poll Finds Most Countries Have Negative View of Israel

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The overwhelming majority of nations worldwide, including America, now have a negative view of the Jewish state, according to a new poll from Pew Research.

Pew seemingly had to poll Nigeria and Kenya just to make the poll seem not completely one-sided.

From Pew Research, “Most people across 24 surveyed countries have negative views of Israel and Netanyahu”:

International views of Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are much more negative than positive, according to a Pew Research Center survey of 24 countries conducted this spring. […] In 20 of the 24 countries surveyed, around half of adults or more have an unfavorable view of Israel. Around three-quarters or more hold this view in Australia, Greece, Indonesia, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and Turkey. Views of Israel are fairly divided in India (34% favorable, 29% unfavorable). In Kenya and Nigeria, around half of adults or more have a favorable view of Israel. How views have changed in recent years The recent survey is not the first time Pew Research Center has asked about international views of Israel. We have asked about views of Israel before in some countries — including in the United States, where the share of adults with a negative view of Israel rose 11 percentage points between March 2022 and March 2025. In 10 other countries, we last asked this question in 2013. In seven of these countries, the share of adults with a negative view of Israel has increased significantly. In the United Kingdom, for example, 44% had an unfavorable view of Israel in 2013, compared with 61% now. (In Nigeria, both the share of adults with a negative view of Israel and the share with a positive view have increased since 2013, due to a decline in the share saying they don’t know.)

Though China wasn’t polled, you can rest assured the numbers among their 1.4 billion population are similarly one-sided.

It turns out massacring women and children on an industrial scale to “wipe out Amalek” doesn’t have much mass appeal.

Though Israel has lost the United States, at least they’ve got Nigeria! Perhaps Israel should lobby Nigeria for military aid in the future once the US finally cuts them off?