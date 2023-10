🔥Pfizer issued a press release Friday afternoon stating definitively that mRNA covid vaccines “show increased risks” of myocarditis + pericarditis.

Highest risk = adolescent males.

It’s INEXCUSABLE that 1000s of college kids are STILL forced to get a shot w/these known risks. pic.twitter.com/ZWpKuGuAkP

— Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) October 16, 2023