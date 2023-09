Philadelphia Police released footage of the #BLM-inspired mass looting on Sept. 26 that targeted a P.C. Richard & Son electronics store (2420 Cottman Ave). The burglars immediately went for the televisions. Police hope the public can identify the suspects.

Philadelphia Police released footage of the #BLM-inspired mass looting on Sept. 26 that targeted a P.C. Richard & Son electronics store (2420 Cottman Ave). The burglars immediately went for the televisions. Police hope the public can identify the suspects. pic.twitter.com/SS0tycOZyg — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 30, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet