Planned Parenthood emails reveal negotiations over sale of aborted fetus parts

By David Krayden – The Post Millennial

Emails from Planned Parenthood demonstrate how the abortion referral agency offers to donate aborted fetuses for medical research. The correspondence details the organization’s selection of fetal parts like they were grocery products, casually offering aborted fetuses that are up to 23 weeks old, The New York Post reported.

A highly redacted “Research Plan” sent to the University of California San Diego (UCSD) Institutional Review Board and approved in 2018 reveals that scientists were in search of 2,500 fetuses aborted up until about the sixth month of pregnancy for experimental purposes.

“We will collect tissues from fetuses ranging from 4 to 23 weeks gestational age from subjects undergoing elective surgical pregnancy termination at Planned Parenthood in San Diego,” the plan says.

It may be illegal to sell fetal tissue but it is not against the law to donate it. The contract between UCSD and Planned Parenthood appears to allow Planned Parenthood the bizarre entitlement to “intellectual property rights relating to the fetal tissue” but does not allow UCSD to subsequently “commercialize” the tissue. The fetuses were taken to Perinatal Repository at UCSD to be researched.

The Post received the emails from pro-life activist David Daleiden, who heads the Center for Medical Progress. He obtained the emails by filing a California public records request. As The Post noted, most healthy babies who are born prematurely at 23 weeks have an excellent chance of living if administered proper care.

“These documents show that Planned Parenthood is supplying healthy babies who are old enough to survive outside the womb from late-term abortions to the University of California’s royalty-generating experiments,” Daleiden told The Post.

“After months of pro-abortion forces and media gaslighting the public about whether late term abortions on healthy babies and healthy mothers actually happen — to see it spelled out this explicitly in the records of a government-funded body is truly shocking [and] also extremely clarifying for the conversation on abortion our country is currently having.”

The Post said it could not confirm whether the fetuses given to the UCSD would have been capable of surviving outside the womb if not aborted.