🚨🇮🇱🇨🇦 PM Justin Trudeau says “no one in Canada should ever be afraid to call themselves Zionists, I am a Zionist”
pic.twitter.com/5xYkmvg4jc
— The Saviour (@stairwayto3dom) March 7, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
🚨🇮🇱🇨🇦 PM Justin Trudeau says “no one in Canada should ever be afraid to call themselves Zionists, I am a Zionist”
pic.twitter.com/5xYkmvg4jc
— The Saviour (@stairwayto3dom) March 7, 2025
One thought on “PM Justin Trudeau says “no one in Canada should ever be afraid to call themselves Zionists, I am a Zionist””
Aww…..Tell us another bedtime story, daddy.
Unfrigginbelievable…..