PM Justin Trudeau says “no one in Canada should ever be afraid to call themselves Zionists, I am a Zionist”

🚨🇮🇱🇨🇦 PM Justin Trudeau says “no one in Canada should ever be afraid to call themselves Zionists, I am a Zionist”

pic.twitter.com/5xYkmvg4jc — The Saviour (@stairwayto3dom) March 7, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



