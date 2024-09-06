Poll: 72% of Israelis Want Social Media Companies to Censor Graphic Footage of War on Gaza

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

A new Pew Research poll found that 72% of Israelis want social media companies to censor video and images showing the graphic reality of the Jewish state’s war on Gaza and 59% want to censor all posts that express sympathy for Palestinian civilians.

From Pew Research, “Many Israelis say social media content about the Israel-Hamas war should be censored”:

72% of Israelis want posts that include videos or images of violence in the war to be censored. Only 20% say graphic content should be allowed. The share of Israelis who say posts that express sympathy for civilians in Gaza should be kept off social media (59%) is about double the share who say these posts are acceptable (30%). Israelis are most divided on posts that criticize their government’s actions in the war. Half say those posts should be censored, while 41% disagree. Supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government are much more likely than nonsupporters to say posts criticizing the government should not be allowed (69% vs. 39%).

Of course, most social media companies are complying with their demands and censoring evidence of the horrific war crimes Israel is committing.

Meanwhile, video is going viral on social media showing the hosts of the Israeli “Two Nice Jewish Boys” podcast, Naor Meningher and Eytan Weinstein, discussing how they and “most” Jews in Israel support the mass extermination of Palestinians.

Jewish groups like the Anti-Defamation League and the World Jewish Congress successfully lobbied Mark Zuckerberg to censor criticism of Jews and Zionists on Facebook and Instagram and they’re pressuring the US government and other governments worldwide to make criticizing Jews and Israel a crime.