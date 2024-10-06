Primary school music teacher charged with 20 counts of child pornography possession in Wisconsin

By Thomas Stevenson – The Post Millennial

A primary school music teacher has been charged with multiple counts of child pornography possession in Wisconsin. Dakota Mellen, 28, of Lodi, Wisconsin was arrested on Friday after the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said that he was in possession of child pornography.

According to Fox 47, Mellen was arrested after an investigation into the music teacher conducted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The investigation into him was sparked after the office was sent a tip by the Wisconsin Justice Department.

Mellen has been charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography and he is set to make an appearance in court next week. The school district is cooperating with the police in the investigation and more charges are possible, the sheriff’s office said.

The Lodi school district shared a statement with parents in reaction to the news of the charges: “I am writing to share an update regarding one of our staff members in the School District of Lodi. We have been informed by local police that a Primary School and OSC [Ouisconsing School of Collaboration] staff member has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of possessing child pornography.”

“We are fully cooperating with law enforcement officials as they conduct their investigation. Police do not believe these charges involve any of our students or any activity on school grounds. Pending further information, the individual in question will not be returning to school and will not be allowed on school property,” the email to staff and families continued. “Our focus at this time is on the safety and well-being of our students. We encourage students to speak with a school counselor if they need any assistance or support at this time.”

The Ouisconsing School of Collaboration is a public charter school that serves around 80 students that are in third, fourth, and fifth grade.