EXTREMELY CONCERNING 🚨

PRIME Drinks is going through a lawsuit. “The lawyer who tested their drink is claiming it has 3x the amount of forever chemicals a human can safely have in their lifetime”

What exactly is it that the FDA even does in America?

“PRIME is now getting sued… pic.twitter.com/FajS6Sfwyb

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 23, 2024